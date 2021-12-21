Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 175,102 Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVACU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,045. Riverview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

