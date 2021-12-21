Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LJAQU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 74.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 328,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS LJAQU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.