Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 48.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

GXIIU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 161,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,068. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

