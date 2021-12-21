Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$10.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

