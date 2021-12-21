Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in DHB Capital by 19.8% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DHBCU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

