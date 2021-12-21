Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 32,150 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMKRU. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMKRU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,424. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.