Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $337.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $356.28. The company has a market cap of $331.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

