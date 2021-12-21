Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UiPath (PATH)

UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2021 – UiPath was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – UiPath had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

12/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares.

12/9/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining.

12/9/2021 – UiPath was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – UiPath was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – UiPath is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Get UiPath Inc alerts:

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.