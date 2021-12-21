Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CBK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.75 ($7.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/6/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.40 ($8.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.30 ($9.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/30/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.10 ($9.10) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/23/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.10 ($9.10) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.10 ($9.10) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/8/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.50 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/8/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.50 ($6.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.30 ($5.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.30) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/4/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.50 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.60 ($7.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.50 ($6.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.50 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

CBK stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching €6.38 ($7.16). 5,593,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €7.19 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

