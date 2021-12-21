Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY):

12/8/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from reopening initiatives, expanding vaccinations and excellent operational execution. Going forward, the company expects the momentum to continue on the back of its strategic initiatives that include new menu, optimized marketing and technology investments. Also, expansion of entertainment options bodes well. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although majority of the stores have re-opened, traffic is still well below pre-outbreak level. The Delta variant of coronavirus might hurt traffic and sales in the upcoming period.”

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 1,816,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,339. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

