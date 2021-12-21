WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

