WeOwn (CHX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,493.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $88,493.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

