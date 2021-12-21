West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237,453 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.95% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $612,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $439.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

