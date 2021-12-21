Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Up 4%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFSTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.