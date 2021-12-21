WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of WEX worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

