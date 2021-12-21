WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $685.39 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00032751 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005918 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

