Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $552.94 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $552.94 or 0.01120909 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $67,692.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.