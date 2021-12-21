Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,818 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

