Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.21% of WD-40 worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

WDFC stock opened at $243.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day moving average of $238.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

