Whittier Trust Co. Buys 592 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

