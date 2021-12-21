Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.