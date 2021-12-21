Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,893.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,743.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

