Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.83 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 823.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

