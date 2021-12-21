Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

