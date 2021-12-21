Whittier Trust Co. Has $15.54 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

