Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

