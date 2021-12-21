Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,763.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,843 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,229,824 shares of company stock worth $224,840,091 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

