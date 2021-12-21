Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,033 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

