Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,997 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

