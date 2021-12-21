Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $439.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.