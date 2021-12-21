Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

