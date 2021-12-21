Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $857,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $899.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,032.19 and a 200 day moving average of $814.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $805.90.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

