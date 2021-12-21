Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,224,000 after buying an additional 287,107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 207.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 246,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

