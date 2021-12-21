Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 316.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,929 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

