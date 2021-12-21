Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

