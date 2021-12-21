Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $530.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.32 and a 200-day moving average of $497.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

