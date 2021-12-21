Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 156.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $369.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

