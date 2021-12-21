Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

