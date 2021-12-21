Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 83,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.