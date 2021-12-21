Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.14 and a 200 day moving average of $214.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

