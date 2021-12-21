Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.37 and a 52-week high of $133.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

