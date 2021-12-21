Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

