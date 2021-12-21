Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

