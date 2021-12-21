Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $899.94 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $903.78 billion, a PE ratio of 291.24, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,032.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $814.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $805.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.