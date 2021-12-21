Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

