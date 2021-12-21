Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

