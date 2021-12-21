Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.