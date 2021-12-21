Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,840 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 72,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

