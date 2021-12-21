Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $98,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,708,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,306,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

