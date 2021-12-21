Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,738 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.